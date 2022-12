Carrick netted a goal in Anaheim's 6-1 loss to Nashville on Friday.

Carrick tied the game at 1-1 at 2:20 of the second period, but Anaheim was never able to build off that goal. It was his second marker and fourth point in 22 games in 2022-23. Carrick entered the contest averaging just 10:13 of ice time this season, which helps explain his limited offensive contributions.