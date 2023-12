Carrick scored a shorthanded goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Carrick capitalized on an Avalanche turnover to get the Ducks on the board at 10:43 of the third period. The tally snapped his eight-game point drought. His last goal was also scored in Colorado in an 8-2 loss to the Avalanche on Nov. 15. The 31-year-old has five goals, two assists, 32 shots on net, 30 PIM, 39 hits and a plus-2 rating through 25 contests this season, playing primarily on the fourth line.