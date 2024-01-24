Carrick scored a power-play goal on three shots and added 10 PIM in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Carrick's tally gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the second period. Prior to Tuesday, Carrick had been limited to one assist over his last 18 games. The 31-year-old center often plays in a bottom-six role, but he's seen more power-play usage recently. Overall, he has seven goals, three assists, 59 shots on net, 64 PIM, 76 hits and a minus-7 rating through 47 appearances, so he's unlikely to sustain enough offense to help in fantasy.