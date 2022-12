Carrick posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Carrick was credited with the secondary helper on Max Comtois' first-period marker. The assist snapped a nine-game point drought for Carrick, who has produced very little offense in a fourth-line role this season. He has two helpers, 13 shots on net, 16 PIM, 20 hits and a plus-1 rating in 12 outings since he returned from hip surgery in mid-November.