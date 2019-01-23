Carrick was recalled from AHL San Deigo on Wednesday.

Carrick has a chance to draw into Wednesday's home game against the Blues since the Ducks currently have six forwards on injured reserve, plus, there's no guarantee that Adam Cracknell will make his season debut at the top level. A 26-year-old center, Carrick has posted two points over 23 NHL games between the Maple Leafs and Ducks. It's unlikely that he'll receive enough ice time to warrant fantasy consideration.