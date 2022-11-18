Carrick notched an assist, two shots on goal and seven PIM in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Jets.

Carrick helped out on a Troy Terry goal in the first period. midway through the game, Carrick also dropped the gloves with Brenden Dillon. Bringing the grit is nothing new for Carrick -- he has 85 PIM and 122 hits in 64 contests last year, his first as an NHL regular. This was his second appearance in 2022-23, as he missed the first month of the campaign while recovering from offseason hip surgery. Expect the 30-year-old to remain in a fourth-line role, and he could even be an occasional healthy scratch.