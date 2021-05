Carrick posted an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blues.

The Ducks rested some of their regulars, leading to Carrick playing in a top-six role on Ryan Getzlaf's line at even strength. The 29-year-old Carrick has produced six points, 28 PIM, 25 hits and 20 shots on net through 11 contests. His aggressive playing style is best suited to bottom-six duties.