Ducks' Sam Carrick: Heading back to AHL
Carrick was re-assigned to AHL San Diego on Monday.
Carrick has one assist in six games with Anaheim this season. Daniel Sprong will likely take his spot in the lineup, though Nick Ritchie (upper body) is also nearing a return.
