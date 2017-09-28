The Ducks waived Carrick on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Carrick was decent in the minors last season, notching 39 points in 72 games, but the 25-year-old forward likely won't ever hold a regular spot in an NHL club's lineup. He's slated to spend the majority of the 2017-18 campaign with Anaheim's AHL affiliate.