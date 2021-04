The Ducks shifted Carrick to the taxi squad via the active roster Thursday, CapFriendly reports.

This is likely a paper move and cap-saving measure for the Ducks, as Carrick has played five of the last six NHL games. The 29-year-old was on a tear in his past five contests, racking up a goal, four assists and eight shots over that span. Carrick could be in the mix for a call up ahead of Friday's game against Vegas.