Ducks' Sam Carrick: Joins parent club
Carrick was called up from AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
Look for Carrick to replace net-front crasher Ondrej Kase (upper body) in this matinee, albeit in a bottom-six role where fantasy production is hard to come by.
