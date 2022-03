Carrick scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Carrick entered Wednesday on a 12-game point drought, and he hadn't scored a goal in his last 18 outings. He twice pulled the Ducks even with greasy goals, but the Blackhawks were able to get away with the win. Carrick has 11 tallies, seven assists, 73 shots on net, 96 hits and 73 PIM, primarily playing on the fourth line this season.