Carrick scored a goal on two shots, added five hits and blocked three shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Oilers.

Carrick got the Ducks on the board in the first period. All three of his goals this season have come in his last 11 appearances, though he's also gone minus-3 with 30 hits and 12 shots on net in that span. The 30-year-old remains in a bottom-six role, where he's amassed five points, 28 shots on net, 30 PIM, 60 hits, 16 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating in 27 outings this season.