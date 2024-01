Carrick was held off the scoresheet for the 14th straight game in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Carrick's last point was a goal Dec. 13 versus the Islanders. The 31-year-old forward has eight points, 53 shots on net, 52 PIM, 74 hits and a minus-6 rating through 42 appearances. He's frequently been a fourth-liner in a weak offense, so there's not much fantasy appeal in his role or his production.