Carrick recorded an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Bruins.

Carrick helped out on a Leo Carlsson tally late in the third period that sparked the Ducks' comeback. While he's been on the fourth line this season, Carrick has held a steady spot in the lineup. Carlsson will be scratched on occasion, but for games he plays, Carrick, Benoit-Olivier Groulx and other bottom-six forwards may be at risk of a trip to the press box. Carrick has two points, seven shots on goal, nine hits and 12 PIM through seven outings.