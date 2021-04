Carrick produced an assist, 14 PIM and two hits in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Carrick had the secondary helper on Jamie Drysdale's second-period tally. Near the end of the game, Carrick and Liam O'Brien sparred after the former's cross-check to J.T. Compher. Carrick racked up 14 PIM on the play. He's been a spark plug when he's in the lineup with a career-high three points and 24 PIM through four appearances.