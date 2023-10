Carrick scored a goal in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Carrick made the most of his 8:15 of ice time in the contest, scoring in the first period. The 31-year-old forward is once again in a bottom-six role for the Ducks. Over the last two years, he's filled a similar role while picking up 26 points and 220 hits over 116 contests. His offense is likely to be too limited to be of use in fantasy.