Carrick registered an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Flyers.

Carrick has picked up a helper in each of the last two games. The 31-year-old forward continues to hold down a spot on the Ducks' fourth line, providing some grit and energy in limited minutes. He's up to three points, eight shots on net, nine hits, 12 PIM and a plus-2 rating through eight appearances.