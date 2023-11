Carrick scored a goal and added three hits in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Carrick got the Ducks on the board by tipping in a Radko Gudas shot late in the first period. The 31-year-old Carrick had gone four games without a point. He's been surprisingly solid in a fourth-line role this season with four goals, two assists, 19 shots on net, 22 hits, 23 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 16 appearances.