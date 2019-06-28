Ducks' Sam Carrick: Re-signs with Ducks
Carrick was extended a one-year, one-way contract worth $700,000 by the Ducks on Thursday, CapFriendly.com reports.
Carrick spent much of last season in the minor leagues, only appearing in six games for Anaheim. He'll look to work his way up to a backup role with the Ducks in the coming campaign.
