Carrick scored a goal on one shot, helping the Ducks to a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.

Carrick scored his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign, finishing a pass from Mason McTavish to tie the game in the first period. On the season, Carrick has one goal and three points in a bottom-six role. He is expected to continue to log minutes on the fourth-line for the Ducks.