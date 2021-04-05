Carrick scored a goal on two shots and added a fighting major in Sunday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Carrick opened the scoring at 8:31 of the first period. He provided a spark in the Ducks' bottom six, and he obliged Coyotes forward john Hayden for a fight in the second period. The 29-year-old Carrick had two points in nine games for the Ducks last year, but he's failed to establish an everyday role at the NHL level. With a goal in his season debut, he may get a longer look in the lineup.