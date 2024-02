Carrick scored a shorthanded goal and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Kings.

Carrick snapped a nine-game point drought with the tally. He got a piece of a shot from Adam Henrique in the second period to briefly give the Ducks a 2-1 lead. Carrick has maintained a bottom-six role throughout the season, picking up 11 points, 70 shots on net, 81 PIM, 127 hits and a minus-11 rating over 57 appearances.