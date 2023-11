Carrick scored two goals, added two hits, logged two PIM and went plus-2 in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Carrick's first goal came off a turnover, and his second was a long-range empty-netter that pinged in off the post. The 31-year-old had gone two games without a point and eight contests without a goal entering Sunday's action. He's up to three tallies, five points, 13 shots on net, 14 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 11 outings overall in a fourth-line role.