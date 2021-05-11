site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Ducks' Sam Carrick: Sent to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Carrick was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Monday, per CapFriendly.
Carrick cleared waivers Monday and was sent down to the AHL. He scored six points in 13 NHL games this season.
