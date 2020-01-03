Ducks' Sam Carrick: Shipped back to AHL
The Ducks sent Carrick back to AHL San Diego on Friday.
Carrick saw a season-high 16:38 of ice time skating with the top line during Thursday's game against the Coyotes but failed to do much with it. After posting just two points over nine games with the club, he will return to his place among the minor league ranks. His demotion could be a signal that Rickard Rakell (upper body) will be available Sunday versus the Predators.
