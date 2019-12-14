Ducks' Sam Carrick: Shuffles to minors
The Ducks assigned Carrick to AHL San Diego on Saturday.
Carrick slotted into two games during this NHL stint, registering an assist, four shots on net and four hits. The 27-year-old has been quite productive in the minors, though, as he's accrued 10 goals and six assists over 16 games, adding a plus-11 rating for good measure.
