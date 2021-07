Carrick signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with Anaheim on Tuesday.

Carrick has skated in 47 NHL contests to date, most recently putting up six points in 13 games with the Ducks. He is best known as AHL San Diego's all-time leading scorer (180 points in 216 games), but the 29-year-old has yet to translate his minor-league scoring prowess into a full-time NHL gig.