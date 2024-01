Carrick posted an assist and two PIM in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

Carrick put an end to a 14-game point drought with his helper on fellow slumping forward Jakob Silfverberg's second-period tally. The 31-year-old Carrick found some productivity earlier in the campaign, but he has just nine points through 43 contests overall. The center has added 53 shots on net, 54 PIM and 75 hits while seeing bottom-six minutes.