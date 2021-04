Carrick scored a goal on three shots, doled out four hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Carrick got the Ducks on the board at 12:53 of the second period. The 29-year-old has provided a spark when he's in the lineup with two goals, three assists, 16 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-4 rating through seven appearances. The fact that those numbers represent career-best production shows he hasn't gotten an extensive look at the NHL level.