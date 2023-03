Carrick's point drought is up to 22 games.

In that span, Carrick has a minus-11 rating, 42 PIM and 32 hits. He returned to the lineup for Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Kraken after being scratched in four straight contests. Carrick could play more on the road trip with Troy Terry (personal) in Anaheim. Still, Carrick is little more than a low-scoring fourth-liner -- he's at five points and a minus-19 rating through 49 appearances this season.