Carrick has gone 13 games without a point.

Carrick has also produced a minus-9 rating, 16 PIM, 20 hits and 13 shots on net during that span. The 31-year-old rarely plays above the Ducks' fourth line -- that's a limited role on a team that struggles to put the puck in the net. He's at five points, 41 shots, 80 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 40 appearances this season.