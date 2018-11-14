The Ducks recalled Carrick from AHL San Diego on Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

The Ducks only had 12 healthy forward on their roster prior to Carrick's promotion, so he'll round out the team's depth for the foreseeable future. The 26-year-old forward has been productive in the minors this season, notching six goals and 11 points in 10 appearances.

