Carrick was waived by the Ducks for the purpose of reassignment Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Carrick impressed with AHL San Diego last year, compiling 32 goals and 61 points over 61 games. He had a decent preseason with two points over four exhibition contests, but Carrick couldn't land a spot on the opening roster. The 27-year-old is expected to clear waivers and start the season with San Diego again.