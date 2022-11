Carrick (hip) is expected to make his NHL season debut on Tuesday against Detroit, per Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Carrick had a four-game AHL conditioning stint, so he's had some time to shake off the rust. He had no points and four PIM during those AHL contests. In 2021-22, he recorded 11 goals, 19 points and 85 PIM in 64 games with Anaheim while averaging 11:28 of ice time.