Colangelo scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

The chemistry was nearly instant between Colangelo, Mason McTavish and Cutter Gauthier. The trio combined for three goals and four assists in a 4:59 span in the first period, with Colangelo ultimately getting the game-winning tally. The 23-year-old doesn't have the hype of some of his teammates, but he was still a second-round pick in 2020. This was Colangelo's first multi-point effort, giving him three points, 20 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-5 rating through 15 appearances this season, mainly in a bottom-six role.