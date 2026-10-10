Colangelo scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 5-1 win over the Jets.

The Ducks did some line shuffling after getting embarrassed by the Oilers in their last game. That led to Colangelo not only entering the lineup but playing on the top line, and he scored his first goal of the campaign to extend Anaheim's lead to 3-0 in the third period. He still saw just 10:35 of ice time, but sticking in the lineup would be the next step. Over two outings this season, Colangelo has added six hits and a plus-1 rating.