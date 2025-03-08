Colangelo scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Colangelo scored for the third game in a row, and this was his first career power-play point at the NHL level. The 23-year-old winger is carving out a role as a net-front presence, and it helps that he has chemistry with Mason McTavish and Cutter Gauthier on the third line. Colangelo is up to five points, 23 shots on net, 36 hits and a minus-5 rating across 17 appearances this season. Fantasy managers in deeper formats should take a look, as he could offer a boost in points and hits down the stretch.