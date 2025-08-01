Colangelo signed a two-year contract with Anaheim on Friday, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News. It's a two-way deal for 2025-26, but it becomes one-way for the second year of the agreement.

Colangelo had 10 goals, 12 points, 41 shots and 67 hits in 32 appearances with Anaheim in 2024-25. He also recorded 22 goals and 40 points in 40 regular-season outings with AHL San Diego. Colangelo will be in the mix to earn a bottom-six spot on Anaheim's Opening Night roster.