Colangelo penned a two-year, $1.7 million contract with the Ducks on Monday.

It was previously reported that Colangelo had agreed to a new contract Friday, but it is now official. It's a possibility the right-shot winger continues his development in the minors at times this coming season, as it's a two-way deal for 2025-26, but it converts to a one-way agreement during the 2026-27 campaign. Colangelo had 10 goals and 12 points across 32 games with the Ducks last season, but he also found the back of the net 22 times and added 18 helpers over 40 appearances with AHL San Diego, so he's making progress in his young career.