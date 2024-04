Colangelo signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Thursday. The contract will begin immediately for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign.

Anaheim selected Colangelo with the 36th overall pick in the 2020 Entry Draft. The 22-year-old winger appeared in 38 games as a senior with Western Michigan University this season, racking up an impressive 24 goals and 43 points. He'll join the Ducks immediately and could make his NHL debut as soon as Friday against Calgary.