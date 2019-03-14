Steel scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added three assists in AHL San Diego's 5-4 win over Bakersfield on Wednesday.

Steel, who has been on the Anaheim-to-San Diego shuttle for the better part of a month, is now tied for 11th in AHL rookie scoring with 38 points in 48 games for the Gulls. While his production at the NHL level has been minimal (four points in 16 contests), in his rookie campaign, Steel is ready to help the Ducks on a full-time basis. Expect him to crack the Anaheim roster out of training camp this coming fall.