Ducks' Sam Steel: AHL production increasing
Steel scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added three assists in AHL San Diego's 5-4 win over Bakersfield on Wednesday.
Steel, who has been on the Anaheim-to-San Diego shuttle for the better part of a month, is now tied for 11th in AHL rookie scoring with 38 points in 48 games for the Gulls. While his production at the NHL level has been minimal (four points in 16 contests), in his rookie campaign, Steel is ready to help the Ducks on a full-time basis. Expect him to crack the Anaheim roster out of training camp this coming fall.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...