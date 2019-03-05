Ducks' Sam Steel: Back in NHL
Steel was promoted from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, TSN reports.
Steel figures to get ample playing time down the stretch since the Ducks are well out of playoff contention. In the near term, he's the direct replacement option with Derek Grant (upper body) and Devin Shore (lower body) being slowed by their respective injuries ahead of Tuesday night's road game against the Coyotes.
