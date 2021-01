Steel managed an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Steel set up Maxime Comtois to get the Ducks on the board at 4:22 of the first period. While he'll likely become a top-six option eventually, Steel will begin 2020-21 in a third-line role. He skated with Comtois and Troy Terry at even strength Thursday. This will be a pivotal year for Steel, the 30th overall pick in 2016, to prove he can make a difference at the NHL level.