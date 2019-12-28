Ducks' Sam Steel: Bags power-play helper
Steel registered a power-play assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights.
Steel had the primary helper on Cam Fowler's go-ahead goal in the second period. After a nine-game point drought, during which he also served one game as a healthy scratch, Steel has put his name on the scoresheet in each of the last two outings. He's at 12 points in 33 contests this season, exceeding the 11 points he had through 22 appearances last year. The 21-year-old is likely still a year or two away from making good on his first-round pick in 2016 status.
