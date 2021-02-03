Steel notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Kings.

Steel entered Tuesday ice-cold with no points and a minus-3 rating in his last eight games. Head coach Dallas Eakins tried Steel between Jakob Silfverberg and Danton Heinen, and it worked, as Steel earned the secondary helper on Heinen's goal. Through 11 contests, the 22-year-old Steel has three helpers, 10 shots on net, 11 hits and six PIM. Getting onto a scoring line should help his production, but Steel will need to be more consistent to avoid a demotion to the bottom six.