Anaheim recalled Steel from AHL San Diego on an emergency basis Wednesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Ryan Getzlaf (upper body) will miss a fourth straight game Wednesday, so Steel will be on hand to round out the Ducks' depth up front against the Blackhawks. The 2016 first-round pick has racked up 32 points in 43 AHL appearances this campaign.

