Ducks' Sam Steel: Bumped down a rank
The Ducks reassigned Steel to AHL San Diego on Saturday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The Ducks season is over, so Steel will head back down to the minors for a playoff run. He ended his season with the Ducks on a high note, racking up five goals and eight points in the final seven games. Fantasy owners shouldn't forget his name, as Steel should be a lineup fixture with the big club next season.
