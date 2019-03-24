The Ducks recalled Steel from AHL San Diego on Saturday.

Steel has spent the last two weeks in the minors but he'll come back up for Saturday's game versus the Ducks. It won't be clear if he's in the lineup until warmups commence at 10:00 p.m. ET. Fantasy owners shouldn't worry about his availability at this time since the 21-year-old has just four points in 16 NHL games.

