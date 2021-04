Steel scored a goal in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.

Steel tallied at 16:35 of the second period, tying the game at 2-2. The 23-year-old center has scored in two of his last three outings. The Alberta native is up to six goals, 12 points, 39 shots on net and 39 hits through 38 appearances. His lack of scoring production has kept him stuck in the bottom six for much of the last two months.